Bob was a very social person and loved to be among other people. Bob resided at Premiere Healthcare in New Harmony for the past 11 years. Although he would have preferred living on his own, his health would not allow it. He contracted polio at the age of 6 and lost the use of his legs. Until his later years, the inability to use his legs never slowed him down. He walked on crutches nearly all his life and did not need additional assistance until the past 14 years. Bob was commonly seen with a smile on his face and he loved to laugh with others. As a child and even as an adult, he helped his father farm for many years in Stewartsville, Indiana. He would drive a tractor by pulling himself up on the John Deere 4020, as well as other machines. Bob could drive any machine or vehicle he obtained the keys to. During his younger years, he attended the University of Evansville for accounting and worked as a bookkeeper for many years. He also enjoyed working on small engines and had his own radiator repair shop. Bob was President of the patient council at Premiere Healthcare for many years. He would meet with residents and take their concerns to management to discuss. Although not an official title or job, many people called him the greeter at Premiere. He was often found out front greeting people as they came and went. Bob never met a stranger and his memory was amazing. He could recall names of people he had not seen in 25 years when they walked up to the visit.



Surviving are two sons and one step-daughter: Shawn (Dawn) Worman of New Harmony, Indiana, Shannon Worman of Gulf Breeze, Florida and Melinda Medici of Daphne, Alabama; four grandchildren: Blayne Worman of New Harmony, Indiana, Madison Hatch of Evansville, Indiana, Brice Worman of Gulf Breeze, Florida and Destiny Lee of Daphne, Alabama; two sisters: his twin Betty Gibbs and Vicki McWhirter as well as nieces and nephews.



Preceded him in death were his parents and sister: Judy York.



A special thank you to the staff of Premiere Healthcare for caring for Bob all these years. He built special bonds with many of the staff over the years.



Per Bob's request, no services will be held.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at:

