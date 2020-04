Roberta Ann Barone (Sirmarco) Age 95, Loving Mother of Richard , Philip , Robert, David (wife Elaine) and Marilyn .She was a cherished Grandmother , who adored her grandchild and would call them hers, My Meg, My Sammy, My Angie, My Eddie , My Nicole, My Anthony , My Eli and My Joey .Amelia , her Great grand daughter was her sunshine.She was a devoted daughter to Alfonso and Angelina Sirmarco.Loving sister to Nicholas, Mildred, Dominica( Minnie) , Josephine, Ben, Albert and Annette.Loving wife to Phillip Barone .She will be forever missed and loved by us all .Due to the current events, a private service will be held. Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon is overseeing the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com