Roberta Ann Barone (Sirmarco) Age 95, Loving Mother of Richard , Philip , Robert, David (wife Elaine) and Marilyn .
She was a cherished Grandmother , who adored her grandchild and would call them hers, My Meg, My Sammy, My Angie, My Eddie , My Nicole, My Anthony , My Eli and My Joey .
Amelia , her Great grand daughter was her sunshine.
She was a devoted daughter to Alfonso and Angelina Sirmarco.
Loving sister to Nicholas, Mildred, Dominica( Minnie) , Josephine, Ben, Albert and Annette.
Loving wife to Phillip Barone .
She will be forever missed and loved by us all .
Due to the current events, a private service will be held. Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon is overseeing the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Apr. 21, 2020