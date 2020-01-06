God reached down and pulled Robin E. Phillips, 28 up to heaven to be with him on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Robin was born on September 6, 1991 to Brian and Pam (Blakley) Phillips.
Robin loved to swim and enjoyed listening to music. She also loved to take long rides in the car.
Robin is survived by her mother, Pam; brother, Sam Phillips; several uncles and aunts. She is preceded in death by her grandparents; father, Brian Phillips, and other family members
A memorial service will be held 1 PM on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon. A visitation will be held from noon until time of service. Online condolence may be left at stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Jan. 7, 2020