Roger D. Yaggi, 71, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away October 6, 2019 in Mt. Vernon. He was born April 4, 1948 in Evansville, IN, the youngest of two children, to the late James "Jack" and Alice (Pfister) Yaggi.
Roger graduated from Mt. Vernon Senior High School in 1966. Through the years he was active in the Mt. Vernon M-Club and St. Matthew Catholic Church, and was a member of the Sons of the American Legion. Roger was a self-employed licensed plumber for the family owned Yaggi Plumbing and Heating business. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Mt. Vernon Fire Department and the Mt. Vernon Fire and Rescue. Roger was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and Mt. Vernon school sports enthusiast. He volunteered as part of the chain gang at Mt. Vernon Junior and Senior High football games for 52 years. Roger was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame and the M-Club Hall of Fame for his dedicated service. He always carried candy in his pocket for his nieces, nephews, and the children at church.
He is survived by cousins, Mike (Jody) Pfister of Mt. Vernon, Tom (Karen) Pfister of Lakeland, FL, Ronnie (Gerry) Yaggi of Allendale, VA and Connie (Jerel) Sailer of Mt. Vernon; special friend, Dorothy Rueger; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 421 Mulberry St. Mt. Vernon, IN, with Fr. Jim Sauer officiating and burial to follow in St. Matthew Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN 47620 and from 9:00 am until 9:45 am on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Mt. Vernon M-Club, P.O. Box 6, Mt. Vernon, IN 47620 or St. Matthew Catholic Church.
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019