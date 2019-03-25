Ronald Eugene Ricketts, 72, of Mt. Vernon passed away March 21, 2019. He was born June 21, 1946 in Mt. Vernon, IN to the late Homer and Emma (Mercer) Ricketts.
Ronnie served in the National Guard. He had worked for Frank Moll Motors, Art Hall Motors, Weintraut Motors and K-B Auto. Ronnie was currently working at Bruce Hall Body Shop where he helped out any way he could.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Thomas.
He is survived by his partner of 43 years, Katrina (Redden) Edwards; daughters, Raena (Zac) Edwards-Stutsman, Julie Ricketts and Amber (Vernon) Bontrager; granddaughter, Alexis Anderson; brothers, Jerry Ricketts of Florida, Marvin Ricketts of California, Wayne Ricketts and Benny Ricketts both of Evansville; sisters, Rita Smith of Evansville, Glenda Bell of Kentucky and Janice Troncoso of Mt. Vernon; several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN, with Rev. Dallas Robinson officiating.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or the Posey Humane Society.
Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon
512 Main St.
Mt. Vernon, IN 47620
812-838-4331
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Mar. 26, 2019