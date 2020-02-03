Service Information STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-3888 Visitation 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 View Map Graveside service Following Services Old Beech Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Rose Benton 90 of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away Thursday at the home of her son in Evansville. She was born March 4, 1929 in Pinckneyville, IL the daughter of Harold and Clyas (Bethal) Gwin. She married John C. Benton on September 24, 1948 and he preceded her in death on April 28,l 1984.



Rose retired after many years from G.E. in Mt. Vernon. She then continued to work at the Four Seasons Hotel. Her passion in life though was volunteering.She spent countless hours working in Soup Kitchens, and even more time with the Salvation Army. Last year she was awarded the Leadership Everyone Volunteer of the Year. She was a longtime member of the First Christian Church in Mt. Vernon.



She is survived by her sons, Bill (Penny) Benton and Darrell (Linda) Benton; daughter, Pam Johnson; grandchildren, Bruce, Jacob, Amanda, Kelli, John, Blake, Derek and Lacey; great-grandchildren, Shane, Elisa, Olivia, Dustin, Dylan, Max, Alex, Abigail, Dominic, Elizabeth, Augustine, Frances, Carter, Sophia, Elaine and Asher. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John; her son, Michael; a granddaughter, Angie; and her brother, Quinton Bradley.



Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m, on Sunday February 2, 2020 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home at 1330 E. 4th St., Mt. Vernon with a graveside service immediately following at Old Beech Cemetery North East of Mt. Vernon. The Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com

