Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Roy Eugene Brown, 86, of Mt Vernon, IN passed away April 18, 2019. He was born April 14, 1933 in Posey County, IN to the late Margaret (Brown) Ballard. On April 18, 1953, Roy wed Bonnie Lou Bauer and they enjoyed 66 beautiful years together.



Roy was an Army veteran. After his service, He worked at GE Plastics for 31 years, retiring in 1995. He enjoyed traveling, especially to the Southwest or the Smokies. Roy, also known as G-Diddy and Double G-Diddy, could make a friend wherever he went, whether it was a church pew or on a walk in Gatlinburg, TN. He was a bit of a prankster and always tried to trick people into blowing in "empty" sugar packets. He was known for his delicious cakes and cookies, always adding extra chocolate chips. Roy lived a life full of tradition. He enjoyed spending time with his wife by gardening, keeping multiple flower beds, having Friday night dinners with friends at various places in the tri-state but especially at Gundi's and DQ. His favorite ending to the day was with Bonnie sitting on their back porch with a snack.



He was preceded in death by his step-father, Herschel Ballard; and his favorite grand-dog, Tilly.



He is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Bauer) Brown; children, Timothy (Deanna) Brown and Karen (Clifford) Renschler; grandchildren, Chelsea and Allison Brown, Tyler and Clinton Renschler; great-grandchildren, Charles, Abigail, and JoAnna West; and many other family and friends.



Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN with Rev. Troy DeKemper officiating and burial to follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Point Township Church of the Nazarene in Mt. Vernon.

Condolences may be made online at

Roy Eugene Brown, 86, of Mt Vernon, IN passed away April 18, 2019. He was born April 14, 1933 in Posey County, IN to the late Margaret (Brown) Ballard. On April 18, 1953, Roy wed Bonnie Lou Bauer and they enjoyed 66 beautiful years together.Roy was an Army veteran. After his service, He worked at GE Plastics for 31 years, retiring in 1995. He enjoyed traveling, especially to the Southwest or the Smokies. Roy, also known as G-Diddy and Double G-Diddy, could make a friend wherever he went, whether it was a church pew or on a walk in Gatlinburg, TN. He was a bit of a prankster and always tried to trick people into blowing in "empty" sugar packets. He was known for his delicious cakes and cookies, always adding extra chocolate chips. Roy lived a life full of tradition. He enjoyed spending time with his wife by gardening, keeping multiple flower beds, having Friday night dinners with friends at various places in the tri-state but especially at Gundi's and DQ. His favorite ending to the day was with Bonnie sitting on their back porch with a snack.He was preceded in death by his step-father, Herschel Ballard; and his favorite grand-dog, Tilly.He is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Bauer) Brown; children, Timothy (Deanna) Brown and Karen (Clifford) Renschler; grandchildren, Chelsea and Allison Brown, Tyler and Clinton Renschler; great-grandchildren, Charles, Abigail, and JoAnna West; and many other family and friends.Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN with Rev. Troy DeKemper officiating and burial to follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery.Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Point Township Church of the Nazarene in Mt. Vernon.Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon

512 Main St.

Mt. Vernon , IN 47620

812-838-4331 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Apr. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Mount Vernon Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close