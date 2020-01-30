Ruth Kincheloe
Alma Ruth (Almon) Kincheloe, 99, of New Harmony, IN passed away January 28, 2020 at Premier Healthcare of New Harmony. She was born July 27, 1920 to the late Olaf and Lela (Creek) Almon.
Ruth was a member of Stewartsville United Methodist Church. She graduated from Stewartsville High School, Class of 1937. Ruth and her husband, James, owned and operated Kincheloe Grocery for several years. She worked 22 years as a manager for the Poseyville License Branch. Ruth was a seamstress and enjoyed quilting.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Kincheloe; sisters, Evelyn Nottingham and Mary Frances Crowe.
She is survived by daughter, Phyllis (Richard) Hawley; sons, James A. (Alice) Kincheloe and Michael R. (Debbie) Kincheloe; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Stewartsville United Methodist Church.
