Service Information Werry Funeral Homes Inc 615 Brewery St New Harmony , IN 47631 (812)-682-4261



Ruth was born to the late Lawson and Helen (Riddle) Cater. She graduated from Cynthiana High School and attended DeBry's Beauty School allowing her to pursue her career as a beautician which she maintained for many years. Ruth married Andy Lupfer in 1957; they were married 42 years, until his passing in 1999.

Ruth worked on the farm with her husband, Andy; she drove a school bus for North Posey Metropolitan School District, and opened her own beauty shop "Guys and Gals"; which she ran when not driving a bus or farming. Ruth loved to read, paint, play cards, and spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren; she especially enjoyed spending time with her family during the holidays.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother Donald Cater. Ruth is survived by five children: Jay, Julie (Bill) Daugherty, Joe, Jim and Jeff. 8 grandchildren: Leslie (Matt) Mills, Jason (Kristen) Lupfer, Braden Lupfer, Aaron Lupfer, Allison (Reggie) Wulff, Kennedy Hallam, Camden and Carson Lupfer. Four great grandchildren: Mackenzie and Addison Mills; Julian and Adrian Lupfer.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. CST Monday, November 25, 2019 at Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, IN.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. CST Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, IN. Immediately following the funeral services, Ruth will be laid to rest beside her late husband Andy, in the St. Francis Catholic cemetery outside of Poseyville, IN.

In lieu of flowers and food, memorial contributions may be made to the Charles Ford Home, 920 S. Main St., New Harmony, IN 47631. All the residents, staff, and administration at the Ford Home were Ruthie's extended family. The level of care and attention they gave to Ruthie over the past 9 years is greatly appreciated.

