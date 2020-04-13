Service Information Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-4331 Send Flowers Obituary

Sandi Toler



Sandra Kay (Ruyle) Toler, 70, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away on April 11, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born May 6, 1949 in Auburn, IL to the late Clarence and Helen (Siebuhr) Ruyle.



Sandi owned and operated Toler's Supermarket from 1987 until 2005. She then became a pharmacy technician and worked at CVS until her retirement in 2019. Sandi was very active in supporting the community and helping people through many clubs and organizations. She enjoyed spending time with her family.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, John K. Brown in 1974; her second husband, Chuck Toler in 1996; and her grandson, Blake Stallings in 2002.



She is survived by her children, Robert "Bob" Brown, John Brown and Darcie Toler; grandchildren, Sierra Brown, Zoee (Tyler) Dekemper, Brandon Brown, Kelsie Kincheloe and Tia Brenner; brothers, Bill (Brenda) Ruyle, Don (Lori) Ruyle and Bruce (Ginger) Ruyle; nieces and nephews.



Private funeral service will be held due to the current health crisis.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beyond the Walls Ministry, 12611 Bonebank Road, Mt. Vernon, IN 47620.



Condolences may be made online at

