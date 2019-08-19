Sharon (Whelan) Goff, 82, of New Harmony passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Premier Health Care in New Harmony. She was born in New Harmony on September 29, 1936 to FH Arthur and Evelyn Whelan.
Sharon worked at Mt. Vernon Nursing and Rehab in the dietary department for several years. She enjoyed relaxing and watching T.V. in her down time and spending time with her family.
Sharon is survived by sons; John (Sherry) Poole, James (Connie) Poole, brothers; Fred (Bea) Whelan, sisters; Dottie (Carl) Isbell, Norma Stahlhut, Tonya Utley, Marilyn Whelan, Donna Whelan, Karen Donner, grandchildren; Jennifer (Robby Luttrell) Chastain, John (Melinda) Poole, Sherri (Johnny) Rye, Julie Ricketts, Sara Cummings, Greg (Joy) Cummings, and 7 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, son; Terry Poole, brother; Darrel Whelan, sister; Delores Rausch, and great-granddaughter Hayden Rye
The family will be holding a memorial service at a later date. Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Aug. 20, 2019