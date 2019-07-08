Service Information STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street P.O. Box 667 Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-3888 Send Flowers Obituary



Shirley was born March 8, 1938 to the late Thomas J. and Gennieve (Daily) Goff

Shirley took her civil service test while still in high school and got her first job in Washington DC right after graduation with the FBI. Her high school sweetheart, Virgil Essay, followed her east and they were married there July 19, 1957. Shirley's longest government employment was with the Department of Interior Bureau of Mining as well as other administrative government positions. She spoke of working with the Holocaust Museum transcribing survivor's memories of the horrors they experienced during their imprisonment and how much it affected her. Shirley was a very compassionate and giving person that loved her family. She went above and beyond to make sure that her family was taken care of even though her health and age limited her.

She is survived by her daughter, Camille Essary Morelock; granddaughter, Alisca Smith Hooper; great-grandsons, Brock Hooper, and Braden Hooper, all of Virginia; brothers, Ronald E (Vicki) Goff, and M. Ed (Brenda) Goff all of Mt. Vernon, IN. sister, Jane Brooks of Woodbridge, VA who has been her best friend, caregiver, and roommate for the last several years; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, childhood sweetheart and partner in life Virgil Essary; brothers, Jerry Goff and Harold Goff; sister Doris Bundy; nieces, Connie (Bundy) Grabert, Sarah (Goff) Grabert; and nephew, Dennis Wayne Goff.

Family graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Bellefountaine Cemetery in Mt. Vernon, In with Rev. Dallas Robinson officiating. Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon, IN is overseeing the service. Online condolence may be left at

Shirley Jean Essary, age 81, of Woodbridge VA (formerly from Mt. Vernon, IN), passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019.Shirley was born March 8, 1938 to the late Thomas J. and Gennieve (Daily) GoffShirley took her civil service test while still in high school and got her first job in Washington DC right after graduation with the FBI. Her high school sweetheart, Virgil Essay, followed her east and they were married there July 19, 1957. Shirley's longest government employment was with the Department of Interior Bureau of Mining as well as other administrative government positions. She spoke of working with the Holocaust Museum transcribing survivor's memories of the horrors they experienced during their imprisonment and how much it affected her. Shirley was a very compassionate and giving person that loved her family. She went above and beyond to make sure that her family was taken care of even though her health and age limited her.She is survived by her daughter, Camille Essary Morelock; granddaughter, Alisca Smith Hooper; great-grandsons, Brock Hooper, and Braden Hooper, all of Virginia; brothers, Ronald E (Vicki) Goff, and M. Ed (Brenda) Goff all of Mt. Vernon, IN. sister, Jane Brooks of Woodbridge, VA who has been her best friend, caregiver, and roommate for the last several years; many nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, childhood sweetheart and partner in life Virgil Essary; brothers, Jerry Goff and Harold Goff; sister Doris Bundy; nieces, Connie (Bundy) Grabert, Sarah (Goff) Grabert; and nephew, Dennis Wayne Goff.Family graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Bellefountaine Cemetery in Mt. Vernon, In with Rev. Dallas Robinson officiating. Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon, IN is overseeing the service. Online condolence may be left at stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on July 9, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Mount Vernon Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close