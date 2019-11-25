Service Information Stendeback Family Funeral Home 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-3888 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley A (Patmore) Oeth, 82, of Mt. Vernon passed away on November 19, 2019 at Deaconess Hospital. Shirley was born May 28, 1937 to Paul and Mabel (Roberson) Patmore in Dale, IN. She married Donald Oeth on July 26, 2014 and he survives.

Shirley practiced cosmetology for over 36 years, where she owned her own beauty shops in Indianapolis and Mt. Vernon. Shirley also was a cosmetology instructor and operated a cosmetology school for many years as well. Shirley loved to travel, work in her garden, and crafting. She was a member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary. Shirley was a member of Agape Family Ministries and attended Immanuel UCC Church as well.

Shirley is survived by her, husband, Don Oeth; daughters, Kim (Russell) Benton, Kayla (Jeffery) Winters; step-sons, Greg (Melody) Oeth, Keith (Robin) Oeth; brother, Paul Michael Patmore; sisters, Linda Allen, Dinah Utley; 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Keitel.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Immanuel UCC on Ford Rd in Mt. Vernon. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until time of service. A private burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be left to Posey County Young Life. Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at

