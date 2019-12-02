James & Gahr Mortuary



Shirley Ann Trolinger of Salem, Missouri, formerly of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the age of 78. Shirley was the daughter of Thurman and Elva (Redman) Walls. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Salem Chapel of the James & Gahr Mortuary at 1:00 PM, visitation for family and friends will be held at the Chapel prior to the service from 11 AM until service time. Shirley is survived by her children, Beth Latham, of Terra Haute, IN, Debra Trolinger, of Salem, MO, Ricky Trolinger, of Salem, MO, Sue Storm and husband Dale, of Licking, MO, Shelia Welch, of Salem, MO, Floyd Trolinger and wife Laura, of Salem, MO, and Sonia Miner and husband Anthony, of Boss, MO; 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

