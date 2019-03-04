Obituary

Mr. Stefan Ryan Simpson, age 36, of Rockvale, TN, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He was a native of Murfreesboro, TN and a son of the late Ricky Nelson Simpson, Sr. and Barbara Suzanne Marshall Simpson. Stefan was a graduate of Middle TN State University with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing. He worked at Kroger as a Assistant Drug GM Manager in the pharmacy. Stefan was an avid fan of wrestling and loved to watch the WWE. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, aunts, uncles, and a nephew.



Stefan is survived by his wife, Jessica Simpson of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter, Shyanne Carr of Murfreesboro, TN; son, Hunter Padgett of Murfreesboro, TN; brother, Rev. Rick (Brooke) Simpson, II of Mt. Vernon, IN; sisters, Barbara Heath of Bells, TN and Winter (Mark) Jones of Alabama; aunt, Justine (George) Bain of Rockvale, TN and Brenda Ellis of Christiana Community in Rutherford County, TN; several nieces and nephews.



Visitation with the family will be on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 5, 2017 from the Chapel of Lawrence Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Simpson, II officiating. Interment will follow at Cothran Cemetery in the Rover Community of Bedford County, TN

Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Mar. 5, 2019

