Stella Lamb, 82, of Vandalia, IL passed away at 8:43 PM, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Fayette County Hospital Long Term Care.



A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Hohlt & File Funeral Home, Vandalia with Pastor Krista Stokke officiating. Interment will follow in Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia. Visitation will be held prior to services from 1:00 PM-2:00 PM, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Hohlt & File Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church or to Fayette County Hospice.



Stella Lamb was born on October 30, 1936 in Wadesville, IN, the daughter of Elmer and Elizabeth (Causey) Cox. She married James M. Lamb on May 17, 1955; he preceded in death on March 20, 2001.



Stella was formerly employed as a customer service representative for Higgins Dry Cleaning in Vandalia. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Vandalia; Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (WELCA); and Crawford-Hale American Legion Auxiliary Post #95, Vandalia. Stella was very active within her church community and WELCA. She also had an avid love for quilting.



She is survived by son, Kenneth Lamb and wife Connie of Vandalia; daughters, Leigh Ann and husband Larry Hedgpeth of Ramsey and Barbara Jean and husband Tom Tamborski of High Ridge, MO; grandchildren, Clif Lamb, Erica and husband Jason Choi, Jim Hedgpeth and wife Margaret, Jacob Hedgpeth and significant other, Jenny Tucker, Misty and husband Tracy Ulmer, and Christopher Hedgpeth and Raeann, and Elizabeth Tamborski; 13 great-grandchildren, and a great-great grandson.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, Ralph Cox, James Cox, and Gerdus Cox.

