Stephanie Renae (Conyers) Virtue, 41, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away June 10, 2019 at Vanderbilt University. She was born October 10, 1977 in Evansville, IN to Donald Conyers and Pam (Grabert) Mercer.
Stephanie graduated from Mt. Vernon High School, Class of 1996 and studied social work at Ivy Tech Community College. She was a member of Trinity United Church or Christ. Stephanie had worked at Walmart as a cashier.
She was preceded in death by her father.
She is survived by her daughters, Alix Conyers and Kar-Leigh Virtue; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN, with Rev. Jamie Kent officiating and burial to follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm on service time on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gilda's Club Evansville, 5740 Vogel Rd., Evansville, IN 47715.
Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com www.schneiderfuneralhome.com/>
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on June 18, 2019