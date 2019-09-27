Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Burris. View Sign Service Information Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-4331 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Western Hills Country Club 1711 Country Club Rd Mt. Vernon , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Steven Scott Burris, 74, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away September 25, 2019 at Linda E. White Hospice House. He was born July 2, 1945 in Evansville, IN to the late Joseph Eugene and Mora (Aldrich) Burris.



Steve was a 1963 graduate of Bosse High School. He was a well-respected barber in Mt. Vernon for 52 years, retiring in 2017. Steve was a longtime member of St. John's Episcopal Church, a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge #277 and past president of Western Hills Country Club. He enjoyed playing golf, watching westerns and traveling out west. Steve loved all three of his brothers-in-law like his own brothers. He will be dearly missed by his nieces and nephews and numerous close friends.



He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Tom Collins and cousin, Kathy Culley.



He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Mary Ann (Collins) Burris; brothers-in-law, Bill (Wendy) Collins and Jim (Jeryl) Collins; sister-in-law, Juli Collins; nieces and nephews, Geoff (Crystal) Collins, Julie (Neil) Jackson, Jenny (Ryan) Alger, Erica (Mike) Timmons, Logan (Amanda) Collins, Bryan Collins and Jenna Korn; great-nieces and great-nephews, Alex (Jonathan) Boettcher, Mitchell Jackson, Damon Collins, Collin Jackson, Demi Collins, Ella and Abby Alger, Cooper Collins, Chase Timmons and Bristol Egan; great-great-nephews, Braylen McElwain and Noah Boettcher; dear friends and cousins, Paul (Judy) Maurer, Tammy (Mike) Weatherford, Savannah and Hadley Weatherford; cousins, Michael (Grace) Burris, Kent (Jenny) Burris, Nancy (Jim) English and Joyce Culley.



Private funeral services are being held.



A Celebration of Steve's Life for family and friends will be held from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Western Hills Country Club, 1711 Country Club Rd., Mt. Vernon, IN.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church.



