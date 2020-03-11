Susan Bergstrom
Susan Bergstrom, 60, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away on March 10, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown. She was born December 9, 1959 in Evansville, IN to Gail and Carolyn (Cox) Norman.
Susan was a 1978 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School. She enjoyed sewing and helping others as a seamstress.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gail; and father-in-law, Donald Bergstrom.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Steven Bergstrom; daughters, Mandy (Matt Hurd) Bergstrom and Sarah (Jody) Batton; her mother, Carolyn; grandchildren, Damien Batton, Carolyn and Victoria Hurd; brothers, Bobby Norman, Randy (Angie) Norman and Rodger (Andrea) Norman; sister, Terry (Roy) True; mother-in-law, Bonnie M. Bergstrom; nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN, with Rev. Dallas Robinson officiating and burial to follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until 11:30 am service time on Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Mar. 12, 2020