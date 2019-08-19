Susan L. Thompson, 68, of Mt. Vernon, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at West River Health Campus after a long battle with cancer. Susan was born in Evansville on May 14, 1951 to Fred and Mary Ellen Hundley, who preceded her in death. Susan married Charlie Thompson on March 24, 1972 at First Christian Church.
Susan was a member of NSDAR, General Thomas Posey Chapter currently serving as chapter Regent. She also enjoyed sewing and genealogy. More than anything Susan loved her family and spending every moment she could with them, especially her grandchildren. She looked forward to her "girl's day" with her granddaughters and spoiling all the grandkids.
Susan his survived by her husband, Charlie; daughter, Michelle (David) Blandford; son, Scott (Amanda) Thompson; grandchildren, Katie & Kyle Blandford and Max & Sadie Thompson.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon with burial in Bellefountaine Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be left to , General Thomas Posey chapter of NSDAR, or . Stendeback Family Funeral Home is charged with the arrangements. Online Condolences may be left at stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Aug. 20, 2019