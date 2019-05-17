Service Information Werry Funeral Homes Inc Sharp & Fletchall Poseyville , IN 47633 (812)-874-2418 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Werry Funeral Homes Inc Sharp & Fletchall Poseyville , IN 47633 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Werry Funeral Homes Inc Sharp & Fletchall Poseyville , IN 47633 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



NEW HARMONY, INDIANA



Tamara Faye Ours, 53, of Poseyville, Indiana, born December 5, 1965, in Evansville, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at her home in Poseyville, Indiana.

She graduated from New Harmony High School in 1984 and Roger¹s Academy of Hair Design. She had an unending love for all children, especially her nieces & nephews, whom she babysat and nurtured while growing up. She had a special bond with her ³Little Doodlebug² Harper, Maddox & Mason, and her sweet little Riley Jo, whom called her their ³Mimi². She had an undying love for her mom Nellie, and a special bond with her brother Troy, whom she could always count on.

Surviving are her parents; Alan Dale and Nellie Faye (Villines) Ours of New Harmony, Indiana; grandparent: Frank Duncan of Evansville, Indiana; brother:

Troy (Kelsi) Ours of Poseyville, Indiana; sisters: Teresa Eickhoff and Tonya (Carey Buchta) Hurshman both of Evansville, Indiana; nieces & nephews:

Wesley (Kayla) Ours, Danielle (Cody) Black, Cali Ours, Madeline Downing and Samantha Ours, and close friend: Aunt Faye Freudenburg.

Preceding her in death were her father: Gary Engelhardt; grandparents:

Alvina Duncan, Mace Ours and Urial & Alice Villines.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Werry Funeral Home in New Harmony, Indiana with burial in St. Paul¹s United Church of Christ Cemetery in German Township, Evansville, Indiana.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Friday, May 17, 2019 at the funeral home.

A special thanks to: Poseyville Fire Department, Bill Denning, Paul Werry, Dr. Chester Burkett and her neighbors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Poseyville-Robb Township Volunteer Fire Service, Inc., PO Box 118, Poseyville, Indiana 47633.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at:

www.werryfuneralhomes.com.

