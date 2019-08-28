Terry Heath
Terry Lee Heath, 57, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away August 25, 2019 at his home. He was born August 5, 1962 in Evansville, IN to the late Harold and Helen (Stallings) Heath, Sr.
Terry worked in construction as an independent contractor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and his dogs.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Sue Heath.
He is survived by his sons, Craig (Julie) McFadden, Daniel (Ashley) McFadden, Bobby Kester and Donnie Simmons; brothers, Harold (Toni) Heath, Jr. and Kevin (Randy Pipher) Heath; sisters, Mary LaFave and Cindy Heath; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN with Adam McCloud officiating and burial to follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm service time on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or Mt. Vernon Nursing and Rehab Center.
Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019