Thomas W. Blackburn, 87 of Mt. Vernon passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 in Delaware, Ohio. He was born May 16, 1932 in Spring Grove, Ky. The son of Curtis and Katherine Blackburn.
Tom was a lifelong member of the America Legion. He was a farmer most of his life. Tom was a veteran serving in the National Guard. He moved to Delaware, Ohio in 2002 to be close to his daughter. Tom never met a stranger, if he knew you, you were his friend. He loved going to Lake Erie to fish and just sitting on the porch talking with everyone that came by. He loved traveling to California to see his son and back to Indiana to see family.
He is survived by his brother, Robert Blackburn of Mt. Vernon; son, David (Carlos) Blackburn of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; daughter, Christina (Robert) Anderson of Delaware, OH; grandchildren, Jennifer (Craig) Hilbrecht of Melbourne, FL; great-grandchildren, Kayla and Ryan Hilbrecht; and many nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; son, Johnny Blackburn; brothers, Curtis and Emmitt Blackburn; sisters, Velma Stratton and Ann Fleming
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon with John Stratton officiating. Burial will be in Black's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Online condolences may be left at stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Dec. 31, 2019