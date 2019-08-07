Service Information Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-4331 Send Flowers Obituary





Tom was a 1968 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School. He first worked as a draftsman at B & W and attended their apprentice program at the University of Evansville. Tom worked in maintenance at GE Plastics and Sabic, retiring after 35 years of service. He was a member of Welborn UMC and had attended First UMC and Christian Fellowship Church. Tom had an adventurous spirit. He very much enjoyed retirement, traveling and spending time with his family. Tom also enjoyed his deep-sea fishing boat, riding his motorcycle, watching his children play sports and relaxing at his condo in Orange Beach, AL.



He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sandra (Duley) Kincheloe; sons, Wesley (Hannah) Kincheloe and Derrick (Lindsay) Kincheloe; grandchildren, Jocelyn Kincheloe and Davis Kincheloe; brother, Kenneth Kincheloe; sister, Susie (Harold) Stierley; half-siblings, Brian (Vicki) Cross, John Kincheloe and Belle (Bobby) Fahrer; several aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN with Rev. Christopher Millay officiating and private burial to be held at a later date.



Visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm service time on Saturday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .



