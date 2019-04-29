Thomas Steven McNamara, 77, of Mt. Vernon, IN, passed away on April 25, 2019 at Deaconess Midtown. He was born April 22, 1942 in Muncie, IN to the late William and Anna (Wallace) McNamara.
Tom was a 1960 graduate of New Palestine High School. He graduated from Indiana Central College in 1964 with a Bachelor's degree, and went on to obtain his Master's from Indiana University. Tom was a physical education and math teacher with the MSD of Mt. Vernon for 30 years. He was a well-respected coach for 33 years. Tom was a longtime member of Immanuel UCC, Posey County Ducks Unlimited, the Posey County National Wild Turkey Federation, M-Club and Western Hills Country Club. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, gardening, winemaking and teaching golf.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sondra (Naab) McNamara; sons, Dan (Angie) McNamara of New Harmony, IN and Marc McNamara of Newburgh, IN; daughter, Dr. Amber McNamara (Robyn Johnson) of Banner Elk, NC; grandchildren, Drake McNamara (fiancé, Amy Zwissler) and Drew McNamara; brother-in-law, Charlie (Cindy) Naab; sister-in-law, Diane (Mark) Hayden; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 5812 Ford Rd., Mt. Vernon, IN, with Rev. Barb Gaisser officiating and burial to follow in Immanuel UCC Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN and from 9:00 am until 11:00 am service time on Tuesday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the McNamara Family Scholarship, 5490 Nation Rd., Mt. Vernon, IN 47620 or Immanuel United Church of Christ.
Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Apr. 30, 2019