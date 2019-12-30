Service Information STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-3888 Send Flowers Obituary

John Poole, 64, of Mt. Vernon passed away at his home on December 26, 2019. John was born in Evansville, IN on April 14, 1955 the son of James Poole and Sharon (Whelan) Goff. John celebrated his 34th wedding anniversary with his wife, Sherry (Cummings) Poole on Christmas Day.

John worked as an auto mechanic most of his life and enjoyed working on cars. He also loved to fish when he had time and collecting coins. Most of all he loved being with his family.

John is survived by his wife; sons, John (Melinda) Poole Jr and Jason Poole; daughters, Jennifer (Rob) Chastain, Sara Cummings, Julie Poole, Sherri (Johnny) Rye; grandchildren, Maxwell Poole, Lindsey Poole, Aliyah Lafferty, Nevaeh Ricketts, Grayson Ricketts, Camden Rye, and Preston Poole; and an expected great-grandchild in the future; brothers Jimmy (Connie) Poole, Tommy Poole, and Danny Poole.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Terry Poole; and granddaughter, Hayden Rye.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be left to the funeral home to help defray cost. Online condolences may be left at

