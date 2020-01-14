Service Information Werry Funeral Homes Inc 615 Brewery St New Harmony , IN 47631 (812)-682-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

TIMOTHY E. EBERT

EVANSVILLE, INDIANA



Timothy Eugene Ebert, 57, of Evansville, Indiana, born to Don Lee and Mary Ann (Bayer) Ebert on February 2, 1962, in Evansville, Indiana, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at his home in Evansville, Indiana.

He graduated from North Posey High School in 1980 and worked at Deaconess Hospital for 30 plus years. He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Poseyville, Indiana.

Surviving are his sisters: Pamela Kuester of Haubstadt, Indiana and Debra Yeager of Boonville, Indiana; several nieces & nephews and his special friends: Brittany Helmling and her children along with his faithful canine.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana with burial in the Poseyville Cemetery.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 46 S. Cale Street, Poseyville, Indiana 47633.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at:

