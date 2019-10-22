Service Information Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-4331 Send Flowers Obituary





Tom was a 1981 graduate of Mount Vernon High School and attended a Purdue Winter Course. He had worked at Bristol-Myers for several years. Tom was a 10-year 4-Her and a past Posey County Fair Board member. He enjoyed following Purdue and USI basketball. Tom was a talented landscaper and enjoyed walking for exercise near the family home.



He is survived by three sons, Michael, Thomas, and Brian Redman; sister, Connie (Dave) Pearce; brother, Greg (Lori) Redman; mother of his children, Carol Redman; aunts and uncles, Robert (Sandee) Redman, Carl J. (Judy) Redman, Marvin (Ruth) Redman and Ronald (Cindy) Mincey; many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Mt. Zion General Baptist Church, 1425 Oliver Rd. N., Wadesville, IN, with Rev. Ray Austin officiating and burial to follow in the church cemetery.



Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 10:00 am service time on Saturday at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion General Baptist Church.



Condolences may be made online at

