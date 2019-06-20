Tyler Lee Penner, 24, of Griffin, Indiana, born to Jack Penner and Patty Jo Basham on June 15, 1995, in Evansville, Indiana, passed away Saturday, June 16, 2019, in Gibson County, Indiana near Griffin, Indiana.
He attended North Posey High School and enjoyed fishing, music, off-roading, the outdoors, family and friends.
Surviving are his father: Jack (Debbie) Penner of Griffin, Indiana; mother: Patty Jo (Steven) Basham of Boonville, Indiana; siblings: Jamie Lee (Ryan) Penner and Brandon Auston (Michelle Wells) Penner both of Evansville, Indiana; step brothers: Dalton & Payton Marx and Brian Woolsey; step sisters: Stephanie & Katy Kern and Ashliegh Havener; paternal grandmother: Virgie Penner of Owensville, Indiana; maternal grandmother: Jean Basham of Griffin, Indiana and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his paternal grandfather: Billy Penner and maternal grandfather: Hugh Basham.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana with burial in the Bethsaida Cemetery.
Visitation will be 12-3 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Werry Funeral Home, PO Box 297, Poseyville, Indiana 47633 to assist with funeral expenses.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at: www.werryfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on June 21, 2019