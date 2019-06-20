Service Information Werry Funeral Homes Inc Sharp & Fletchall Poseyville , IN 47633 (812)-874-2418 Visitation 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Werry Funeral Homes Inc Sharp & Fletchall Poseyville , IN 47633 View Map Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Werry Funeral Homes Inc Sharp & Fletchall Poseyville , IN 47633 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





He attended North Posey High School and enjoyed fishing, music, off-roading, the outdoors, family and friends.

Surviving are his father: Jack (Debbie) Penner of Griffin, Indiana; mother: Patty Jo (Steven) Basham of Boonville, Indiana; siblings: Jamie Lee (Ryan) Penner and Brandon Auston (Michelle Wells) Penner both of Evansville, Indiana; step brothers: Dalton & Payton Marx and Brian Woolsey; step sisters: Stephanie & Katy Kern and Ashliegh Havener; paternal grandmother: Virgie Penner of Owensville, Indiana; maternal grandmother: Jean Basham of Griffin, Indiana and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his paternal grandfather: Billy Penner and maternal grandfather: Hugh Basham.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana with burial in the Bethsaida Cemetery.



Visitation will be 12-3 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Werry Funeral Home, PO Box 297, Poseyville, Indiana 47633 to assist with funeral expenses.

