Mt. Vernon, IN - Vicki Lynn (Tanner) Russell, 64, of Mt. Vernon, Indiana passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Linda E. White Hospice in Evansville, IN. Vicki was born on April 6, 1954 in Great Bend, Kansas to the late William and Marlene Tanner.
Vicki is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Brian Russell; daughters, Kerri Stewart and husband Troy, Kimberly Brumley (Matthew Brandenstein); grandchildren, Coreena, Cyra, Clarissa, Chelsea, Westley, and Lindsey; great grandchildren, Dayshia Reneé, and Samuel; brothers, Ronnie Tanner (Tammy), Harvey Tanner (Lisa) and several nieces and nephews.
"Her soul was painted beautiful like a butterfly".
