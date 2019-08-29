VIOLA C. BRIDGES
POSEYVILLE, INDIANA
Viola Caroline Bridges, 96, formerly of Poseyville, Indiana, born to Henry and Elizabeth (Schweikhart) Brandenstein on January 4, 1923, in Stewartsville, Indiana, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, at Premier Healthcare in New Harmony, Indiana.
She went to Stewartsville High School and was a member of Bethsaida Church. She also attended Stewartsville United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her sons: Kenneth E. "Bud" Bridges of Stewartsville, Indiana and Donald R. (Lee Ann) Bridges of Hazelton, Indiana; brother: Dorris Eugene Brandenstein of Cynthiana, Indiana; sister: Margaret "Helen" Briggler of Stewartsville, Indiana; daughter-in-law: Debbie Bridges of Owensville, Indiana; grandchildren: Tamara Brandenstein, Tonya (Roger) Rutledge, Twila Bridges, Donald (Nita) Bridges, Darla (Ralph) Ewin, Chad (Ashley) Bridges, Stacey (Jimmy) Shaw, Tracy (Jim) Maglias, Amy (Bryan) Stough, Eva Bridges and Kelly Bridges; 27 great grandchildren and numerous great great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; son: Jackie Lee Bridges in 2017; brothers: Clarence, Junior, Harold and Louis Brandenstein; sisters: Anna Lou Hess, Mary Louise Neavill, Imogene Brown and Vera Mae Brown; 2 great grandchildren: Cody Jo Puckett and Zachary Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana with burial in Bethsaida Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Bethsaida Cemetery, PO Box 142, Wadesville, Indiana 47638.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at: www.werryfuneralhomes.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Aug. 30, 2019