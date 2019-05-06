Service Information Stendeback Family Funeral Home 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-3888 Send Flowers Obituary



Sue served as the Point Township Trustee for over 35 years. She was a member of the Point Township church and taught the nursery class for several years. The nursery children were near to her heart and one of her favorite things was being able to rock babies to sleep. Sue was known to so many people as Grandma Sue. Sue also enjoyed knitting and spending time with her family.

She is survived by sons, Roger (Connie) Thompson, Bobby (Tammy) Thompson; daughters, Susan (Jerry) Rutledge, Kathy (Charles) Brooks; brother, Robert (Mary Jane) Dausman; 14 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren and two more on the way.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons, Jerry Thompson, Larry Thompson; brother, William Dausman; grandchildren, Dawn Thompson, Quentin Rutledge.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Point Township Church of the Nazarene at 12611 Bonebank Rd., Mt. Vernon with burial in Weiss Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials contributions may be made to the Point Township Church of the Nazarene.

