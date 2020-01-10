Wanda Angel
Wanda Dee (Dunn) Angel, 90, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away January 8, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown. She was born September 30, 1929 in Posey County, IN.
Wanda graduated from Mt. Vernon High School, Class of 1947. She was an active member of Mt. Vernon Community Church - Blacks Chapel. Wanda worked for People's Bank and Trust as a clerk in 1947 and later worked for Gerber's Bi Rite as a secretary and cashier in the early 60's. Later in life, she became a homemaker and helped her husband on the family-owned farm. She enjoyed sewing and reading.
She was preceded in death by her father, Winfred Dunn, mother and step-father, Zola and Everett "Pete" Ashworth and step-mother, Maxine Bradbury; daughter-in-law, Trista Angel; brother, Robert Dunn; and great-granddaughter, Faith Angel.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Jack Edward Angel; sons, Dennis (Connie) Angel, Stephan (Gail) Angel and Jeff Angel; grandchildren, Scott (Adrienne), Bryan, Brock (Ginger), Jacob (Sandy), David, Benjamin, Clay (Paul), Shaun (Molly), Rebecca (Christy), Amanda (Nick) and Clara; 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson, and nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN, with Rev. John Motz officiating and burial to follow in Black Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Vernon Community Church – Blacks Chapel or the Riverbend Food Pantry.
Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Jan. 11, 2020