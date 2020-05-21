Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren Oden. View Sign Service Information Family Funeral Care Rockville West 5791 Rockville Road Indianapolis , IN 46224 (317)-381-7100 Send Flowers Obituary

Warren Oden, owner of S and O Transportation, of Indianapolis was taken by the Lord in a tragic semi accident on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Warren is survived by his wife of 29 years, Stacey; his children, Abbey (25), Abree (22) and Carsen (21); his mother Tamara Oden-Reed; and his brothers Scott and Michael Oden. He is predeceased by his father, Jim Oden.



Warren was born in Bunker Hill, IN on June 17, 1970. He graduated from Lewis Cass High School in 1989. On March 2, 1991 Warren married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Stacey.



Warren was a phenomenal husband, father, and friend. He truly was a great man and rock for his family. He enjoyed family time, cooking, eating a good meal, and yard work. His smile and laugh were infectious. He gave his all in everything he did. Warren was a softball coach for over twelve years. It was impossible to spend more than a few minutes with him and not learn something. He was a member of Hope City Church and enjoyed volunteering in the nursery with his wife.



Due to the current crisis, a private service for his family will be held in his honor. At a later date we hope to honor him with a celebration of his life, including a hog roast and square dancing for all.



And now these three remain; faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.

1 Corinthians 13:13



Family Funeral Care, 5791 Rockville Rd. Indianapolis, IN is assisting the family.

Warren Oden, owner of S and O Transportation, of Indianapolis was taken by the Lord in a tragic semi accident on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Warren is survived by his wife of 29 years, Stacey; his children, Abbey (25), Abree (22) and Carsen (21); his mother Tamara Oden-Reed; and his brothers Scott and Michael Oden. He is predeceased by his father, Jim Oden.Warren was born in Bunker Hill, IN on June 17, 1970. He graduated from Lewis Cass High School in 1989. On March 2, 1991 Warren married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Stacey.Warren was a phenomenal husband, father, and friend. He truly was a great man and rock for his family. He enjoyed family time, cooking, eating a good meal, and yard work. His smile and laugh were infectious. He gave his all in everything he did. Warren was a softball coach for over twelve years. It was impossible to spend more than a few minutes with him and not learn something. He was a member of Hope City Church and enjoyed volunteering in the nursery with his wife.Due to the current crisis, a private service for his family will be held in his honor. At a later date we hope to honor him with a celebration of his life, including a hog roast and square dancing for all.And now these three remain; faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.1 Corinthians 13:13Family Funeral Care, 5791 Rockville Rd. Indianapolis, IN is assisting the family. Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on May 22, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Mount Vernon Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close