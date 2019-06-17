W.E. Butts, Jr.
Wilburn E. Butts, Jr., 88, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away June 10, 2019 at his home. He was born September 4, 1930 in Morganfield, KY to the late Wilburn E., Sr. and Delia (Collins) Butts.
W.E. served in the Indiana National Guard for 7 years. He retired from ADM Milling Company after 45 years of service. W.E. enjoyed camping, fishing and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Ramberger.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lois (Morehead) Butts; daughters, Debbie (David) Schaefer, Doris (Roger) Nation, and Denise (Donnie) Garrett; brother, Robert (Donna) Butts; grandchildren, Larry McCarty, Jeremy (Christina) McCarty, Jason (Robin) Young, Brandi (Wayne) Muensterman, Tyler (Tosha) Greathouse, Stephanie (Bruce) Coy, Chris (Reyna) Schaefer; 19 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN, with Fr. Jim Sauer officiating and entombment to follow in St. Joseph Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm on service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Linda E. White Hospice House.
Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on June 18, 2019