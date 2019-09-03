Will Elmer Thomas, 83, of Mt. Vernon, IN, passed away August 23, 2019 at West River Health Campus. He was born January 10, 1936 in Mt. Vernon, IN to the late Will Keith and Lillian (Dietz) Thomas.
Will was a veteran of the Army National Guard. He worked at Pioneer Seed Company for 27 years and retired from GE Plastics. He was a member of the Eagles 1717, Elks Lodge 277, American Legion Post #5 and the M-Club.
He was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Gabriel Gordon and Ryan Bredemeier; sister, Gloria Pfister.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Susan (Forthoffer) Thomas; son, Matthew (Jane) Thomas of Owensboro, KY; daughters, Johna (Cary) Bredemeier of Mt. Vernon, IN and Molly (James III) Gordon of Shelbyville, KY; grandchildren, Whitney (Ethan) Rutledge, James Gordon IV, Noah Gordon, Ben Bredemeier, Beth Jetter, Andrew (Carmen) Bell and Stephen Bell; sister, Billie Rose Wilson; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN with Rev. Dallas Robinson officiating.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm service time on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Deaconess VNA Hospice and West River Health Campus for their care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to M-Club or Huntington's Disease Society of America.
Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Sept. 4, 2019