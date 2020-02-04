William "Bill" F. Cowan, 71, of Mt. Vernon passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at his home. Bill was born on March 15, 1948 the son of Earl & Elnora (Mouck)
Cowan. He was married Helen (Robinson) Cowan and she survives.
Bill worked at various locations and retired from McDonald's in Mt. Vernon.
Bill is survived by his sons, Chris and William Hollis; daughter, Amy Robinson; grandchildren, Cameron, Jacob, and Braxton; brother, Ralph Smith; and sisters, Dorothy (Dick) Jones and Nora Cowan. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Danny (Lighting) Smith and sister, Marilyn Cowan.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday February 10, 2020 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon with Rev. Dallas Robinson officiating. Visitation will take place from 10:00 am until time of service. Online condolence may be left at stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020