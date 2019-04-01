Obituary



Bill was a 1967 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School. He attended Ivy Tech Community College. He was an Army veteran. Bill worked at GE for 35 years. He was a member of Holy Angels Church and a former Eucharistic Minister. Bill was also a member of American Legion Post #5 and the Elks. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, traveling to Hilton Head, SC with his family and golfing.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Catherine Bauer; brother, Oscar Merrell Duncan, Jr.; father-in-law, James "Pete" Ashworth; and sister-in-law, Cheryl Morlock.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Rae (Ashworth) Duncan; daughter, Krista (Jim) Culley; grandchildren, Taylor, Logan and Zachary Culley; sisters, Naomi (Don) Schneck and Joanna Spencer; and brother, Jeff (Helen) Duncan; mother-in-law, Wanda Ashworth; special niece, Shelly Morlock and her daughters, Peyton and Reaghan Nelson; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN, with Fr. Jim Sauer officiating and burial to follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 1:30 pm service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew School.

512 Main St.

Mt. Vernon , IN 47620

812-838-4331 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Apr. 2, 2019

