Obituary





William Mathew Harp II,"Bil," b. June 25, 1948, newspaper writer and author of the column "Harp on the Loose," has gone to cover a new beat. He is survived by his three children: Christopher Demian Harp, Jonathan Alexander Harp, and Sally Elizabeth Shappell; and six grandchildren: Braeden Patrick Harp, Sullivan Taylor Harp, Hannah Lee Harp, Allison Elizabeth Harp, Emily Claire Shappell and Eli Alexander Shappell.



Bil faded away at 6:55 on the morning of Friday, January 31. As a young teenager, he discovered Rudolf Nureyev, Oscar Wilde, J. D. Salinger, and Rock & Roll. He combined these influences to form a sensibility all his own. His counter-cultural lifestyle and unconventional appearance provoked attention if not concern wherever he went. During his life he held a variety of jobs, notably as a reporter, reviewer, and columnist for The Elkhart Truth. He went on to be a recruiter for the National Guard, a factory worker, landscape artist, and garbage collector. He gained notoriety in the latter role by combining the job with his athletic prowess and running his route, regularly outstriding workers half his age. Most recently he worked as personal assistant to Emily Shappell.



Bil's unparalleled ability to recall the events of his lifetime, along with the depth of his cultural knowledge, made him a formidable repository of local and national history.

He loved the truth, his kids and Mick Keith and the Rolling Stones.



Private services have been held.



