Service Information Werry Funeral Homes Inc Sharp & Fletchall Poseyville , IN 47633 (812)-874-2418 Visitation 10:00 AM - 3:30 PM Wadesville Christian Church Wadesville , IN View Map Funeral service 3:30 PM Wadesville Christian Church Wadesville , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAM J. KINCHELOE

EVANSVILLE, INDIANA



William John Kincheloe, 96, formerly of Wadesville, Indiana, born to William and Mary (Mitz) Kincheloe on July 6, 1923, in Oliver, Indiana, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, in Evansville, Indiana.

He was a loving husband and father and graduated from Wadesville High School in 1941. He was wounded serving his country during WWII as a Tank Driver under General Patton. He retired from Bucyrus-Erie, Continental Emsco and A1 Tooling. He loved working with wood making flag cases for the soldiers that have died and belonged to the Ohio Valley Woodworkers Guild. He was past president of Poseyville Kiwanis and was a 20 year veteran of the Wadesville Fire Department and a member of the VFW and and the Wadesville Christian Church.

Surviving are his wife: Florence (Lewis) Kincheloe and sons: Gary (Robbie) Kincheloe and Allen (Donna) Kincheloe and a step grandson: William McCutchan all of Evansville, Indiana.

Preceding him in death were his parents and a sister: Blanche Payne.

Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Wadesville Christian Church in Wadesville, Indiana with burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Wadesville Fire Department, PO Box 180, Wadesville, Indiana 47638-0180.

