Goodwin Funeral Home Inc 138 Main St Cadiz , KY 42211 (270)-522-6676 Visitation 10:00 AM Goodwin Funeral Home 138 Main Street Cadiz , KY Memorial service 11:00 AM Goodwin Funeral Home 138 Main Street Cadiz , KY

William "Bill" Russell, 89, of Cadiz, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Spring Creek Health Care in Murray, Kentucky. He was born January 29, 1930, in Mount Vernon, Indiana, to the late William "Harry" and Hazel Ricketts Russell. Bill was a retired industrial arts shop teacher, having taught in the Indiana schools system for more than 29 years. He earned both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Indiana State University, where he also played college football. After his retirement, Bill taught industrial arts in Germany for the Department of Defense. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of Cadiz Presbyterian Chapel. In Indiana, Bill served on the board of Ivy Tech, was a member of the Mount Vernon "M" Club's Athletic Boosters Hall of Fame, and attended First United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon. A true sportsman, Bill also enjoyed playing golf.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pattie Jeanne Russell; and two brothers, Winfred Russell and Bobby Russell.



He is survived by his son, Tom (Regina) Russell of Cadiz; his daughters, Debbie (Jim) Obendorf of Piedmont, California, and Jane (Doug) Brooks of Washington, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Stephanie (John) Yellig, Samantha (Ben) Goebel, Will Russell, Russell Brooks, Ryan Brooks, Annie Obendorf, and J.P. Obendorf; two great grandchildren, Maddy Yellig and Molly Yellig; and a brother, John Russell of Mount Vernon.



Memorial services will be Monday, May 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation to begin at 10:00 a.m., at Goodwin Funeral Home, 138 Main Street in Cadiz. Expressions of sympathy may be made at

