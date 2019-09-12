William Sutherland (1958 - 2019)
Bill Southerland

William Arthur Southerland, 61, of New Harmony, IN passed away September 7, 2019. He was born January 26, 1958 in Evansville, IN to the late Wayne and Shelby (Schirle) Southerland.

Bill had worked at GAF in Mt. Vernon. He enjoyed boating, spending time with family and friends, and an occasional horseback ride, but his passion was motorcycles.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jackie Renae and Roxanna Lynn.

He is survived by his sisters, Yvonne (David) Temme and Yvette (Daniel) Thorbecke; six nieces and nephews; twelve great-nieces and great-nephews.

Memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Schneider Funeral Home to defray final expenses.

Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Sept. 13, 2019
