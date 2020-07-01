Irene Mae Snyder (Prior), age 92, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020. She is survived by her son Larry Prior, daughters Kathy May and Mickie Dances, and her sister Carleeta Eichler. She also is survived by 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her first husband Oliver Prior, her second husband John Snyder, her son James Prior, her grandson Justin Prior, her triplet grandchildren Oliver, Gilbert and Trevor Prior and a sister Arlene Albaugh. Irene was born on December 6, 1927 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to her parents Charles and Mildred Chadima, She married Oliver there in 1947. Oliver passed away in 1958. She then remarried in 1960 and moved to Buena Park in 1963 where she lived out the rest of her life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store