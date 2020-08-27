Adam Scott Erwin, 38, formerly of Ghent, Ky., died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Mobile, Ala.

Survivors include his mother and step father, Darlene and Wade Carriveau of Ghent, Ky.; two daughters, Kristen Erwin of Ghent, and Lilly Erwin of Warsaw, Ky.; and his maternal grandfather, Norman "Butch" Mack of Madison, Ind. He was preceded in death by his father, Leeroy Erwin; his maternal grandmother, Rosa "Rosie" Mack; his paternal grandmother, Mae Lewellyn; and his paternal step grandparents, Bob and Barbara Carriveau.

Funeral Services were held Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton with the Rev. Steve Herald and the Rev. Preston Wayne Harris officiating. Interment will take place at a later date in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions and the new reopening requirements we will be limiting our building occupancy to 50 percent of normal capacity, so please be prepared for a possible line as we will be monitoring the occupancy. We will also be strictly adhering to the 6 feet social distancing requirements and all attendees will be required to wear a face mask.



