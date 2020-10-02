MILTON, Ky. – Aileen Hearn, 67, of Milton, Trimble County, Ky., died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Baptist Health in La Grange, Ky.

Survivors include three sons, Jeremy Malone Hearn of Milton, Gaberal Matthew Hearn of Milton and Marty Aaron Hearn of Louisville, Ky.; ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Ellen Hunter Hunt; and her husband, Clinton Malone Hearn.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton, Ky. Visitation will be from noon until time of service Thursday at the funeral home.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions and the new reopening requirements we will be limited to the Funeral Home building occupancy to 50 percent of normal capacity, so please be prepared for a possible line as we will be monitoring the occupancy. We will also be strictly adhering to the 6 feet social distancing requirements and all attendees will be required to wear a face mask.



