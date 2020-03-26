Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred William "Alf" Renschler. View Sign Service Information Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home 809 Highland Avenue Carrollton , KY 41008 (502)-732-4436 Send Flowers Obituary

Alfred William "Alf" Renschler, 90, of Carrollton, Ky., died on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.

He was born on Aug. 15, 1929 in Carrollton, Carroll County, Ky., the son of the late Alfred Bernerd Renschler and Julia Ellen Frost Renschler. He was a 1948 graduate of Carrollton High School. Alf had retired from the United States Postal Service in Carrollton at the age of 58 having worked as a postal clerk and mail carrier. He was a lifelong merchant of Carrollton, he opened his first business of operation 72 years ago while still a teenager. He opened a small grocery store on Sixth Street in Carrollton that served as his residence throughout life. He had owned Sav-Moor, a mom and pop department store located on Main Street in Carrollton, until it burned down in 1978. He had operated several teen centers in the downtown Carrollton area during the 1970s.He was the last owner of the Royal Theatre and reluctantly had to close it for good in 1970 following the building owner backing out just prior to closing the deal for the purchase of the property. He had also owned various businesses in Carrollton, Prestonville and Madison, Ind.

Alf was an active member of the St. John Catholic Church in Carrollton and served his country faithfully in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict in Japan as a Military Police Officer and Postal Clerk.

While living a simple life, Alf was a giving man who donated generously to animal and wildlife causes, Native American Children's Missions and to the St. John Catholic Church. His grandfather and great-uncle were the original builders of St. John Catholic Church and Carrollton Post Office. He always made time to say hello and enjoyed seeing people everywhere he went.

Alf enjoyed traveling with his sons through many month-long trips over the last decade and enjoyed visits to parks, Native American Reservations, firework events and to see family in the Pacific Northwest.

Some of his favorite things to do included gardening, reading, family gatherings, senior center activities and "treasure hunting" on the streets of his community. Alf also enjoyed playing the harmonica. He held the same postal box number in Carrollton since 1948, longer than anyone else.

He will be missed by his four sons, Dennis Eugene Renschler and wife Judy of Louisville, Ky., David Lee Renschler of Carrollton, Garry William and his wife Leticia Renschler of Battle Ground, Wash., and John Kevin Renschler of Carrollton and Louisville; a sister; Julia "Sis" Schlie of Louisville; seven grandchildren, Tera Simpson and David Joel Renschler, both of Bedford, Ky., Lauren Michelle Renschler, Erin Nicole Renschler and Evan Brandon Renschler, all of Louisville, and Addie Jean Renschler and Lukas Andres Renschler, both of of Battle Ground; a great-grandson, Wyatt Simpson of Bedford; and several nieces and nephews, Kevin Renschler, Steven Renschler, Linda Anderson and Becky Parris. He also is survived by Sharon, Ron and Jeffrey Dickow of Carrollton, and many good friends including Jim Hamblin of Sparta.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Jean Hewitt Renschler on Sept. 20, 2003; two brothers, Lee Thomas "Tom" Renschler and Robert "Bob" Renschler; and a lifelong family friend, David Wade.

All immediate services will be private due to the current public health situation in accordance with CDC guidelines. A public memorial celebration service is planned at a later date.

Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

