Alma Joyce "Bootsie" Snow, 86 of Carrollton, died Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Alma is survived by four step-sons: Ernie, Jerry, Danner and Melvin; three step-daughters: Audrey, Wanda and Patricia. Her parents William and Rosa Brown; husband, Charles Snow; one step child; and her companion, Alvin Aldridge preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 10 - 11a.m., Thursday, June 6th, at the Graham Dunn Funeral Home in Carrollton. Funeral services will begin at 11a,m.. Burial will follow in the Worthville Cemetery.
Published in The News-Democrat on June 6, 2019