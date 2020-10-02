McCLEAN, Va. – Alta Fern Woodruff, 99, of McClean, formerly of Carrollton, Ky., died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at her home.

Survivors include a son, Michael D. Woodruff of McClean; one grandson; and a great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Ettie E. Hall Biddle; and a daughter, Barbara Kay Haley Nieberding.

Graveside Services will be held 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Lenoxburg Cemetery in Foster, Ky. No visitation is planned. Arrangements were entrusted with the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store