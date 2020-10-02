1/
Alta Fern (Biddle) Woodruff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McCLEAN, Va. – Alta Fern Woodruff, 99, of McClean, formerly of Carrollton, Ky., died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at her home.
Survivors include a son, Michael D. Woodruff of McClean; one grandson; and a great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Ettie E. Hall Biddle; and a daughter, Barbara Kay Haley Nieberding.
 Graveside Services will be held 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Lenoxburg Cemetery in Foster, Ky.  No visitation is planned. Arrangements were entrusted with the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Democrat from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY 41008
(502) 732-4436
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved