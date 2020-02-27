Ann C. Deatherage, 84 of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday February 22, 2020, at the Carroll County Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Gerald Deatherage and the daughter of the late Arthur Powell and Louise Graves Cline. Ann was a retired teacher, former Mayor of Carrollton, a past and present member of the city council and also worked at Graham-Dunn Funeral Home. She graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Kentucky and got her master's degree from Georgetown College in Kentucky.
Ann is survived by two sons: Gerald "Jerry" Holton Deathridge and his wife Suzanne, of Ft. Mitchell and Jason Whitney Deathridge and his fiancée', Rhonda Ellis, and her son, Carson Ellis of Burlington; and one daughter, Dana Cline Deatherage of Carrollton.
Three sisters, Mollie Lanham; Mary Susan Kring and Elizabeth Shaw and four grandchildren: Sara Elizabeth Simmons, Michael Cline McMahan, Zachary Holton Deatherage and Kylie Noelle Deatherage, also survive.
There will be a Life Celebration service held at the General Butler State Park Conference Center in Carrollton on Friday, March 6, 2020, visitation will be from 11a.m. until 2 p.m. Services will begin at 2 p.m. And we're sure she will be smiling with everyone. Arrangements provided by Graham Dunn Funeral Home in Carrollton.
Published in The News-Democrat on Feb. 27, 2020