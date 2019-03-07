Anna Neil Christian Cannon, 73 of Carrollton passed away on Feb. 19, 2019, at Carroll County Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Ernest Cannon. She was the daughter of the late Z.J. Christian and Beulah Kirkland.
She is survived by her two sons; Derreck Cannon of Carrollton, and Darren Cannon of LaGrange, Ky.; two brothers; John and Melvin Christian; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her two friends; Donna McMannis; and Betty Knox.
Services were held at the Bluegrass Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Graham-Dunn Funeral Home, in Carrollton was in charge of arrangements.
Graham-Dunn Funeral Home - Carrollton
213 Fifth Street PO Box 294
Carrollton, KY 41008
502-732-4244
Published in The News-Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019